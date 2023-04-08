Tommy Edman -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has three walks while hitting .250.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in five games this season (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Edman has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective seven K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 2.32 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
  • Lauer (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
