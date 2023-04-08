After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.548) this season, fueled by nine hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), with at least two hits four times (57.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The seven strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.32).
  • The Brewers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
  • Lauer (1-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
