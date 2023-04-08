After the first round of the Masters Tournament, Cameron Young is currently fourth with a score of -5.

Looking to bet on Cameron Young at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Cameron Young Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Young has finished below par nine times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Young has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Young has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Young finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Young has made the cut 15 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 22 -8 266 0 19 7 8 $6.1M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Young's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been fourth.

Young has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Young finished fourth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards, 248 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course Young has played in the past year has been 203 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 61st percentile of competitors.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the 50th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Young shot better than 76% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Young carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Young had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Young's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the field average (5.1).

At that most recent outing, Young's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Young finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Young recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Young Odds to Win: +1600

All statistics in this article reflect Young's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

