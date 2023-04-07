The Memphis Grizzlies, with Xavier Tillman, face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 119-109 win over the Trail Blazers, Tillman tallied .

Now let's dig into Tillman's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.0 10.0 Rebounds 7.5 5.0 6.5 Assists -- 1.6 2.1 PRA 18.5 13.6 18.6 PR -- 12 16.5 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Bucks

Tillman has taken 5.0 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 4.1% and 5.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 112.9 points per game.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Bucks allow 23.7 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 12.0 makes per contest.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 12 8 1 0 0 1 0

