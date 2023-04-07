Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Brandon Woodruff) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)
- Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Gorman picked up a hit in 48.9% of his games last year (44 of 90), with more than one hit in 15 of them (16.7%).
- He homered in 13 of 90 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman drove in a run in 22 of 90 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 36.7% of his 90 games last season, he scored (33 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.212
|AVG
|.241
|.281
|OBP
|.320
|.390
|SLG
|.453
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|17
|56/12
|K/BB
|47/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|21 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (52.3%)
|8 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.9%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (43.2%)
|6 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.9%)
|11 (23.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (25.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Woodruff (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 23rd, .667 WHIP ranks ninth, and 12 K/9 ranks 11th.
