Jaren Jackson Jr. plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Jackson put up 40 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 138-131 loss against the Pelicans.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Jackson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.3 24.2 Rebounds 8.5 6.8 7.8 Assists -- 0.9 1.4 PRA 29.5 26 33.4 PR -- 25.1 32 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.6



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Bucks

Jackson has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 10.9% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.5 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's Grizzlies average 104.2 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks are 20th in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks concede 23.7 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Bucks are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 13 4 6 2 1 0 0

