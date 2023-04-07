Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Morant, in his previous game (April 4 win against the Trail Blazers) produced 23 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Below we will break down Morant's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.4 23.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.5 Assists 7.5 8.1 7.8 PRA 38.5 40.4 36.7 PR -- 32.3 28.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.0



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Bucks

Morant is responsible for taking 16.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Morant's Grizzlies average 104.2 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 112.9 points per game.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 23.7 assists per contest, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Ja Morant vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 26 25 10 10 2 0 1

