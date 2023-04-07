The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -7.5 -

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

In Memphis' 80 games with a set total, 36 have hit the over (45%).

The Grizzlies are 39-41-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Memphis has been favored 62 times and won 47, or 75.8%, of those games.

This season, Memphis has won 18 of its 21 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Bucks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 0 0% 116.9 234 112.9 225.8 231.0 Bucks 0 0% 117.1 234 112.9 225.8 227.5

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

When playing at home, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (14-25-0).

The Grizzlies record 116.9 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 112.9 the Bucks give up.

Memphis is 31-18 against the spread and 40-9 overall when scoring more than 112.9 points.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 39-41 12-14 36-44 Bucks 44-36 0-0 41-39

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Bucks 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 31-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 40-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 32-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 35-18 40-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 45-8

