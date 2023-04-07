Grizzlies vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
On Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Bucks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-8)
|229.5
|-320
|+265
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-7.5)
|229.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-8)
|229.5
|-345
|+260
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|-
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game with a +315 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.9 per outing (12th in the league).
- The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 117.1 points per game, sixth in league, and conceding 112.9 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +337 scoring differential.
- These teams score 234 points per game combined, 4.5 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 225.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Memphis has covered 35 times in 80 chances against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has compiled a 44-32-4 record against the spread this season.
Grizzlies and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+1600
|+600
|-10000
|Bucks
|+285
|+130
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Grizzlies? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.