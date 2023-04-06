The New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/5/2022 Rangers Blues 6-4 NYR

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 285 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the league.

The Blues' 252 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 75 37 34 71 53 52 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5% Brayden Schenn 78 21 42 63 44 39 46.9% Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9% Justin Faulk 78 11 35 46 57 49 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 208 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Rangers' 263 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 41 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players