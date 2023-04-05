Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
- Contreras had a base hit in 66 out of 113 games last year (58.4%), with more than one hit in 28 of those contests (24.8%).
- He homered in 20 games a year ago (out of 113 opportunities, 17.7%), going deep in 4.5% of his trips to home plate.
- Contreras drove in a run in 39 of 113 games last season (34.5%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He came around to score 47 times in 113 games (41.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.259
|AVG
|.224
|.362
|OBP
|.335
|.459
|SLG
|.474
|23
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|22
|55/24
|K/BB
|48/21
|4
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|38 (64.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (51.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.9%)
|28 (47.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.2%)
|9 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (20.4%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (35.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Elder starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 23-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the Miami Marlins.
- Last season he finished with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.241 WHIP over his 10 games, putting together a 2-4 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.