The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)

  • Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
  • In 65.8% of his games last season (102 of 155), Edman got a base hit, and in 41 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a home run in 8.4% of his games last season (155 in all), going deep in 2.1% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 26.5% of his games a season ago (41 of 155), Edman drove in a run. In 13 of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • In 44.5% of his games last year (69 of 155), he scored at least one run, and in 21 (13.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 75
.276 AVG .254
.320 OBP .332
.416 SLG .385
24 XBH 24
8 HR 5
28 RBI 29
47/17 K/BB 64/31
19 SB 13
Home Away
79 GP 76
52 (65.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%)
22 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.0%)
36 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (43.4%)
8 (10.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.6%)
21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff ranked second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Elder will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3, the 23-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Miami Marlins.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.241 WHIP over his 10 games, putting together a 2-4 record.
