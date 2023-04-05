The New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are favored by 6 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: - Grizzlies 115 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6)

Grizzlies (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Grizzlies (36-39-4 ATS) have covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 2.5% less often than the Pelicans (38-40-1) this season.

As a 6-point favorite or more in 2022-23, New Orleans is 10-5 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 6-point underdog.

New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 46.8% of the time this season (37 out of 79). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (35 out of 79).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 25-14, a better record than the Grizzlies have recorded (3-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis is ninth in the NBA in points scored (116.7 per game) and 11th in points allowed (112.6).

This season the Grizzlies are ranked 10th in the league in assists at 25.8 per game.

At 12 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown, the Grizzlies are 15th and 22nd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Memphis takes 37.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 27.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 62.9% of its shots, with 72.5% of its makes coming from there.

