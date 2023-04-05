How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southwest Division opponents square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) at Smoothie King Center on April 5, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
- Memphis is 34-7 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.
- The Grizzlies average only 4.4 more points per game (116.7) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (112.3).
- Memphis has put together a 40-8 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies average more points per game at home (119.8) than away (113.4), and also concede fewer points at home (109.2) than away (116.3).
- At home, Memphis concedes 109.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 116.3.
- At home the Grizzlies are collecting 26.6 assists per game, 1.7 more than away (24.9).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Dillon Brooks
|Questionable
|Hip
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Ziaire Williams
|Out
|Foot/Ankle
|Jake LaRavia
|Questionable
|Calf
