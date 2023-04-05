Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (4-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-3) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 8-7 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 1:15 PM on April 5.

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas versus the Braves and Bryce Elder.

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 8, Cardinals 7.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

Last season, the Cardinals were favored 99 times and won 65, or 65.7%, of those games.

Last season, St. Louis won 55 of its 82 games, or 67.1%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

With 772 runs scored a season ago, St. Louis ranked No. 5 in all of baseball.

The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule