Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Willson Contreras (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Dodd. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 58.4% of his games last season (66 of 113), Contreras got a base hit, and in 28 of those games (24.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Including the 113 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 20 of them (17.7%), hitting a home run in 4.5% of his trips to home plate.
- Contreras drove in a run in 39 of 113 games last year (34.5%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those games (8.8%).
- He scored in 47 of 113 games last year, with multiple runs in 15 of those games.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.259
|AVG
|.224
|.362
|OBP
|.335
|.459
|SLG
|.474
|23
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|22
|55/24
|K/BB
|48/21
|4
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|38 (64.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (51.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.9%)
|28 (47.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.2%)
|9 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (20.4%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (35.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old lefty is pitching in his MLB debut.
