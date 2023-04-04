After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate (2022)

  • O'Neill hit .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
  • O'Neill had a hit 54 times last season in 96 games (56.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.8%).
  • He homered in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (13 of 96), including 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.4% of his 96 games a year ago, O'Neill picked up an RBI (33 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (15.6%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • In 45.8% of his 96 games last season, he scored a run (44 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 46
.224 AVG .231
.315 OBP .302
.362 SLG .418
9 XBH 17
6 HR 8
32 RBI 26
47/19 K/BB 56/19
6 SB 8
Home Away
50 GP 46
27 (54.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (58.7%)
7 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (26.1%)
22 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (47.8%)
6 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%)
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (32.6%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Dodd gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The southpaw is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.