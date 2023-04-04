The Memphis Grizzlies, with Ja Morant, face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Morant had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 128-107 loss against the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Morant, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.5 23.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.6 Assists 8.5 8.1 7.3 PRA 39.5 40.5 36.3 PR 31.5 32.4 29 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.9



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Ja Morant has made 9.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 16.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.0 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 116.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers have conceded 42.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have allowed 26.6 per contest, 29th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Ja Morant vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 34 32 9 12 3 0 1 11/2/2022 32 20 9 7 0 0 2

