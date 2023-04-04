A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Ja Morant (10th, 26.5 points per game) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) host Damian Lillard (third, 32.2) and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45).

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 49% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.

In games Memphis shoots better than 49% from the field, it is 24-5 overall.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 27th.

The Grizzlies record 116.7 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 116.5 the Trail Blazers give up.

Memphis has a 32-6 record when putting up more than 116.5 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are averaging 119.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 113.4 points per contest.

Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, allowing 109.2 points per game, compared to 116.3 on the road.

The Grizzlies are making 12.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 0.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.6 threes per game, 34.9% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Injuries