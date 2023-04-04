The Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) will look to Ja Morant (10th in the league scoring 26.5 points per game) when they try to hold off Damian Lillard (third in the NBA with 32.2 PPG) and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 17.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -17.5 228.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' 78 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 41 times.

The average point total in Memphis' outings this year is 229.3, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies have gone 39-39-0 ATS this season.

Memphis has won 46, or 75.4%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Memphis has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.

The Grizzlies have a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 41 52.6% 116.7 230 112.7 229.2 231.0 Trail Blazers 44 56.4% 113.3 230 116.5 229.2 229.4

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

Six of Grizzlies' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Memphis has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 14 times in 38 opportunities in away games.

The 116.7 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 0.2 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (116.5).

Memphis is 27-11 against the spread and 32-6 overall when scoring more than 116.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 39-39 0-0 35-43 Trail Blazers 36-42 1-0 38-40

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Trail Blazers 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 27-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-11 32-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-10 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 30-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-11 36-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-11

