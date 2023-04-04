Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)
- Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
- Carlson got a hit in 56.2% of his 130 games last year, with at least two hits in 19.2% of them.
- He hit a home run in 6.2% of his games last season (130 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Carlson drove in a run in 23.8% of his games last year (31 of 130), with two or more RBIs in nine of those contests (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 47 of 130 games last year (36.2%), including 10 multi-run games (7.7%).
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|.249
|AVG
|.226
|.342
|OBP
|.295
|.431
|SLG
|.336
|23
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|16
|48/27
|K/BB
|46/19
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (56.9%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (21.5%)
|26 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.3%)
|5 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.6%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (18.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The lefty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
