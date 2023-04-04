On Tuesday, April 4, Austin Riley's Atlanta Braves (3-1) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) in an early-season game at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Braves (+115). A 10-run over/under has been listed in the contest.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Cardinals were favored 99 times and won 65, or 65.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Cardinals won 49 of their 74 games, or 66.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Cardinals hit 98 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

St. Louis had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Braves were underdogs in 35 games last season and came away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those contests.

Last season, the Braves came away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Atlanta hit 118 home runs away from home last season (1.5 per game).

The Braves slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

