After going 0-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)

  • Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.
  • Donovan got a hit 76 times last year in 128 games (59.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (20.3%).
  • Including the 128 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (3.9%), leaving the yard in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Donovan drove in a run in 29 of 128 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He came around to score 50 times in 128 games (39.1%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (9.4%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 58
.330 AVG .236
.441 OBP .351
.457 SLG .305
17 XBH 10
3 HR 2
25 RBI 20
26/30 K/BB 44/31
0 SB 2
Home Away
68 GP 60
39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (61.7%)
17 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.0%)
33 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.3%)
3 (4.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The lefty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
