The Philadelphia Flyers (29-34-13) take a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup against the St. Louis Blues (35-35-7) on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-PH.

Blues vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-PH Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-140) Flyers (+120) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been a moneyline favorite 25 times this season, and have gone 13-12 in those games.

St. Louis has a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The Blues have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 47 of 77 games this season.

Blues vs. Flyers Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 248 (14th) Goals 205 (29th) 283 (29th) Goals Allowed 252 (22nd) 45 (20th) Power Play Goals 33 (31st) 54 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (24th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blues with DraftKings.

Blues Advanced Stats

Seven of St. Louis' last 10 games hit the over.

The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Blues have scored 2.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Blues are ranked 14th in the league with 248 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Blues rank 29th in total goals against, giving up 3.7 goals per game (283 total) in league play.

They're ranked 25th in the league with a -35 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.