The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.

Contreras picked up at least one hit 66 times last year in 113 games played (58.4%), including multiple hits on 28 occasions (24.8%).

He hit a home run in 20 games a year ago (out of 113 opportunities, 17.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his trips to home plate.

Contreras picked up an RBI in 39 games last season out of 113 (34.5%), including multiple RBIs in 8.8% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..

In 47 of 113 games last year (41.6%) he touched home plate, and in 15 of those games (13.3%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 54 .259 AVG .224 .362 OBP .335 .459 SLG .474 23 XBH 24 10 HR 12 33 RBI 22 55/24 K/BB 48/21 4 SB 0 Home Away 59 GP 54 38 (64.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (51.9%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%) 28 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%) 9 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.4%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)