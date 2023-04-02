Tyus Jones plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 31, Jones posted seven points, six assists and two steals in a 108-94 win versus the Clippers.

Now let's break down Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 10.4 12.5 Rebounds -- 2.5 3.9 Assists 3.5 5.1 7.3 PRA -- 18 23.7 PR -- 12.9 16.4 3PM 0.5 1.5 1.7



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 9.6% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.0 per contest.

Jones is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Bulls allow 112.2 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Bulls have given up 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

The Bulls give up 26.1 assists per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 15 0 0 3 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.