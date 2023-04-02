Tommy Edman -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)

Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.

Edman had a hit in 102 of 155 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 41 of those games.

In 13 of 155 games last year, he left the yard (8.4%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 26.5% of his games a year ago (41 of 155), Edman drove home a run. In 13 of those games (8.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

He crossed the plate in 69 of 155 games last season (44.5%), including scoring more than once in 13.5% of his games (21 times).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 75 .276 AVG .254 .320 OBP .332 .416 SLG .385 24 XBH 24 8 HR 5 28 RBI 29 47/17 K/BB 64/31 19 SB 13 Home Away 79 GP 76 52 (65.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%) 22 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.0%) 36 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (43.4%) 8 (10.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.6%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)