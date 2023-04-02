On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)

Goldschmidt had 178 hits and a .405 OBP while slugging .578.

Among qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Goldschmidt reached base via a hit in 111 of 153 games last season (72.5%), including multiple hits in 32.0% of those games (49 of them).

Including the 153 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 32 of them (20.9%), taking the pitcher deep in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt drove in a run in 56 games last season out of 153 (36.6%), including multiple RBIs in 22.9% of those games (35 times) and three or more RBIs on 16 occasions..

He touched home plate in 51.0% of his 153 games last season, with two or more runs in 16.3% of those games (25).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 74 .347 AVG .290 .441 OBP .370 .653 SLG .507 39 XBH 37 22 HR 13 67 RBI 48 62/46 K/BB 79/34 4 SB 3 Home Away 79 GP 74 59 (74.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (70.3%) 26 (32.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (31.1%) 44 (55.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (45.9%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.9%) 34 (43.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)