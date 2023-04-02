Jaren Jackson Jr. will take the court for the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

In his most recent appearance, a 108-94 win over the Clippers, Jackson had nine points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Below, we dig into Jackson's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.8 21.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 7.3 Assists -- 0.9 1 PRA 24.5 25.4 29.7 PR 23.5 24.5 28.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Jackson's Grizzlies average 104.2 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 112.2 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have allowed 26.1 per game, 24th in the NBA.

The Bulls concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 32 24 3 1 2 5 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jackson or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.