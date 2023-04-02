The St. Louis Blues (35-35-6) will host the Boston Bruins (59-12-5) -- who've won five straight on the road -- on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 will show this Bruins versus Blues game.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/7/2022 Bruins Blues 3-1 BOS

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues' total of 280 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 28th in the league.
  • The Blues' 245 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 73 34 34 68 52 49 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5%
Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9%
Brayden Schenn 76 21 38 59 44 36 46.8%
Justin Faulk 76 10 34 44 55 48 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have conceded 160 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins' 279 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up only 14 goals (1.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 76 56 45 101 101 48 38.9%
Brad Marchand 67 20 43 63 75 35 38.5%
Patrice Bergeron 74 27 30 57 20 37 60.5%
David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%
Pavel Zacha 76 18 35 53 32 30 43.8%

