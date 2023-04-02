Andrew Knizner -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Knizner At The Plate (2022)

Knizner hit .215 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.

Knizner had a hit in 40 of 97 games last season, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He homered in 4.1% of his games last season (97 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Knizner drove in a run in 15 games last year out 97 (15.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He came around to score in 24.7% of his games last season (24 of 97), with more than one run on three occasions (3.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 39 GP 47 .210 AVG .219 .319 OBP .290 .300 SLG .300 5 XBH 9 2 HR 2 13 RBI 12 24/12 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 47 GP 50 17 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (46.0%) 3 (6.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.0%) 7 (14.9%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (34.0%) 2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.0%) 6 (12.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (18.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)