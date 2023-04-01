On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (coming off going 1-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate (2022)

Gorman hit .226 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Gorman got a hit in 48.9% of his 90 games last season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.

He hit a long ball in 13 of 90 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman drove in a run in 22 games last year out 90 (24.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 33 of 90 games last season (36.7%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (eight times).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 42 .212 AVG .241 .281 OBP .320 .390 SLG .453 14 XBH 13 6 HR 8 18 RBI 17 56/12 K/BB 47/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 46 GP 44 21 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (52.3%) 8 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.9%) 14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (43.2%) 6 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.9%) 11 (23.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

