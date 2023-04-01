Blues vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Nashville Predators (37-29-8) host the St. Louis Blues (35-34-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW. The Predators fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Blues vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-145)
|Blues (+125)
|6
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have been an underdog 48 times, and won 20, or 41.7%, of those games.
- This season St. Louis has won 13 of its 32 games, or 40.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 54 of 75 games this season.
Blues vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|201 (28th)
|Goals
|244 (14th)
|217 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|274 (28th)
|39 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (20th)
|46 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (20th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 contests.
- The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, Blues' games average 12.2 goals, 3.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blues have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (244 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Blues have given up 274 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th.
- Their -30 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
