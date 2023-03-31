The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) each try to secure a place in the NCAA Tournament National Championship when they meet in the Final Four on Friday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 9:30 PM, airing on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawkeyes' 87.6 points per game are 36.5 more points than the 51.1 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • Iowa is 23-6 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
  • South Carolina has a 29-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 87.6 points.
  • The Gamecocks put up 80.5 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes allow.
  • South Carolina is 24-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
  • Iowa is 18-0 when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.
  • This season the Gamecocks are shooting 46.4% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.
  • The Hawkeyes' 51.2 shooting percentage from the field is 19.5 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/19/2023 South Florida W 76-45 Colonial Life Arena
3/25/2023 UCLA W 59-43 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/27/2023 Maryland W 86-75 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/31/2023 Iowa - American Airlines Center

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/19/2023 Georgia W 74-66 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/24/2023 Colorado W 87-77 Climate Pledge Arena
3/26/2023 Louisville W 97-83 Climate Pledge Arena
3/31/2023 South Carolina - American Airlines Center

