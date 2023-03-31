Jaren Jackson Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a 113-108 win over the Magic (his most recent action) Jackson produced 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Below, we dig into Jackson's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.9 21.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 7.2 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA 25.5 25.5 30.1 PR 24.5 24.6 29.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Clippers

Jackson is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Jackson's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.2 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Clippers allow 112.8 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are 14th in the league, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 35 24 5 2 2 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jackson or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.