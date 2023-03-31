The Memphis Grizzlies' (48-28) injury report has four players listed heading into a Friday, March 31 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) at FedExForum. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Clippers beat the Grizzlies 141-132 on Wednesday when they last met. Russell Westbrook led the way with a team-leading 36 points in the win for the Clippers, while Ja Morant put up 36 points in the loss for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 John Konchar SG Questionable Hip 5.1 4.2 1.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Ziaire Williams SF Out Foot/Ankle 5.2 2.1 0.7

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Marcus Morris: Out (Illness), Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Personal Reasons), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSC

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies score only 4.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Clippers allow (112.8).

Memphis has a 39-8 record when scoring more than 112.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies have been racking up 124.3 points per contest, an average that's significantly higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Memphis knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.0% rate (23rd in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies score 112.2 points per 100 possessions (15th in the league), while giving up 108.1 points per 100 possessions (second in the NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -5 236.5

