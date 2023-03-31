On Friday, March 31, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSC.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSC
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Clippers Moneyline
DraftKings Grizzlies (-5) 236.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Grizzlies (-5.5) 236.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Grizzlies (-6.5) 234.5 -278 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 112.7 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a +319 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.
  • The Clippers put up 113.3 points per game (20th in league) while allowing 112.8 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +40 scoring differential.
  • These teams are scoring 230.2 points per game between them, 6.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams give up a combined 225.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Memphis has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 39-38-0 ATS record so far this year.

Grizzlies and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Grizzlies +1400 +600 -10000
Clippers +1800 +800 -900

