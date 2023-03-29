The Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) hope to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) on March 29, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE, BSSC

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have hit.

Memphis is 33-6 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Grizzlies put up 116.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers give up.

Memphis is 39-7 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are scoring 119.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (113.5).

Memphis is giving up 108.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (116).

At home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.9 more threes per game (12.3) than on the road (11.4). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (34.6%).

Grizzlies Injuries