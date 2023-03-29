Desmond Bane Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Clippers - March 29
Desmond Bane plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
With prop bets in place for Bane, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|21.5
|21.4
|22.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.0
|5.1
|Assists
|3.5
|4.2
|4.7
|PRA
|29.5
|30.6
|32.2
|PR
|26.5
|26.4
|27.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|2.6
Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Clippers
- Bane has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.7 per game, which account for 12.4% and 12.4%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's attempted 7.0 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Bane's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.
- The Clippers give up 112.6 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.
- Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the league, giving up 24.8 per game.
- The Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Desmond Bane vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/5/2023
|35
|30
|4
|6
|4
|1
|0
