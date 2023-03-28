Tyus Jones' Memphis Grizzlies take on the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jones totaled 13 points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 123-119 win against the Hawks.

In this piece we'll break down Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 10.5 14.4 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 3.9 Assists 8.5 5.0 8.0 PRA 27.5 17.9 26.3 PR 18.5 12.9 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.0



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Tyus Jones has made 4.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.1% of his team's total makes.

Jones is averaging 4.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 114.2 points per game, the Magic are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.9 assists per game, the Magic are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are 24th in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 25 12 3 8 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.