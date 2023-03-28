On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) take a six-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Orlando Magic (32-43), winners of three straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on BSSE and BSFL).

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSFL

BSSE and BSFL Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Grizzlies vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per outing (seventh in the league).

The Magic have a -180 scoring differential, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 111.8 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 114.2 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 228.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 226.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Memphis has put together a 34-35-5 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has won 41 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Grizzlies and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1600 +600 -10000 Magic +100000 +90000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Grizzlies? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.