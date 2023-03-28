The Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks included, face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 123-119 win against the Hawks, Brooks totaled six points and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brooks' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.1 12.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 3.0 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.0 PRA 18.5 19.9 18.1 PR 15.5 17.3 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Magic

Brooks is responsible for taking 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Brooks' opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Magic give up 114.2 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Magic have given up 42 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

The Magic are the 21st-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

The Magic are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 32 11 6 6 1 0 0

