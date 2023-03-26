Louisville vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) and Louisville Cardinals (26-11) matching up at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on March 26.
The Cardinals enter this matchup after a 72-62 victory over Ole Miss on Friday.
Louisville vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Louisville vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals beat the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Cardinals have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the seventh-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 27th-most.
- Louisville has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 72-62 over Ole Miss (No. 21) on March 24
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game (posting 73 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and allowing 63.4 per outing, 151st in college basketball) and have a +358 scoring differential.
- Louisville has averaged 3.1 fewer points in ACC games (69.9) than overall (73).
- At home the Cardinals are putting up 77.2 points per game, six more than they are averaging on the road (71.2).
- In 2022-23 Louisville is conceding 1.6 fewer points per game at home (62.4) than away (64).
- The Cardinals are posting 70.7 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 2.3 fewer points than their average for the season (73).
