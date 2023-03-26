Sunday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) and Louisville Cardinals (26-11) matching up at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on March 26.

The Cardinals enter this matchup after a 72-62 victory over Ole Miss on Friday.

Louisville vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Iowa Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70

Louisville Schedule Analysis

  • The Cardinals beat the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.
  • The Cardinals have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the seventh-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 27th-most.
  • Louisville has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
  • 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
  • 72-62 over Ole Miss (No. 21) on March 24
  • 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game (posting 73 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and allowing 63.4 per outing, 151st in college basketball) and have a +358 scoring differential.
  • Louisville has averaged 3.1 fewer points in ACC games (69.9) than overall (73).
  • At home the Cardinals are putting up 77.2 points per game, six more than they are averaging on the road (71.2).
  • In 2022-23 Louisville is conceding 1.6 fewer points per game at home (62.4) than away (64).
  • The Cardinals are posting 70.7 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 2.3 fewer points than their average for the season (73).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.