The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -2.5 -

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has hit the over in 33 of its 74 games with a set total (44.6%).

The Grizzlies have gone 37-36-0 ATS this season.

This season, Memphis has been favored 56 times and won 43, or 76.8%, of those games.

This season, Memphis has won 41 of its 51 games, or 80.4%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Grizzlies have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 0 0% 116.7 234.7 112.3 230.1 230.8 Hawks 0 0% 118.0 234.7 117.8 230.1 233.0

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Grizzlies have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Memphis has played better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 37 home games, and 13 times in 36 road games.

The Grizzlies record only 1.1 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Hawks allow (117.8).

Memphis has a 25-9 record against the spread and a 29-5 record overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 37-36 29-22 33-40 Hawks 34-40 13-9 42-32

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Hawks 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.0 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 25-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-24 29-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 31-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-11 37-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-9

