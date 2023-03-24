Santi Aldama plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 130-125 win over the Rockets, Aldama put up five points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Aldama's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.2 9.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.3 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 15.1 16.1 PR 13.5 13.9 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Rockets

Aldama has taken seven shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 7.3% and 7.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 10.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103 possessions per contest.

The Rockets concede 118.3 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have conceded 25.8 per contest, 16th in the NBA.

Allowing 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the worst squad in the NBA.

Santi Aldama vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 21 5 1 1 1 0 1 3/1/2023 21 9 5 1 1 1 0 10/21/2022 31 8 9 3 0 3 1

