Louisville vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Louisville coming out on top. Game time is at TBA on March 24.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 73-51 victory against Texas in their last outing on Monday.
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' best victory this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). The Cardinals brought home the 64-38 win at a neutral site on March 4.
- The Cardinals have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.
- Louisville has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball and are giving up 63.4 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball.
- Louisville is scoring 69.9 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (73.1).
- The Cardinals are putting up 77.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 71.2 points per contest.
- At home, Louisville is ceding 1.6 fewer points per game (62.4) than when playing on the road (64.0).
- The Cardinals have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 71.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.5 points fewer than the 73.1 they've scored this year.
