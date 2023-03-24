Louisville vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) at 10:00 PM ET (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 victory for Louisville, so expect a tight matchup.
The Cardinals won their most recent matchup 73-51 against Texas on Monday.
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals beat the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 10-10 (.500%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins, but also tied for the 25th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 19, the Rebels notched their signature win of the season, a 54-49 road victory.
- The Rebels have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (six).
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game (scoring 73.1 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball while allowing 63.4 per outing to rank 150th in college basketball) and have a +348 scoring differential overall.
- Louisville's offense has been worse in ACC action this year, averaging 69.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.1 PPG.
- Offensively, the Cardinals have played better in home games this year, averaging 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in road games.
- Louisville is allowing 62.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.6 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (64.0).
- In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been putting up 71.6 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 73.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (posting 68.8 points per game, 106th in college basketball, and allowing 56.3 per contest, 20th in college basketball) and have a +415 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Ole Miss is putting up fewer points (66.5 per game) than it is overall (68.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Rebels are scoring 74.6 points per game, 12.1 more than they are averaging away (62.5).
- At home, Ole Miss gives up 53.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 58.2.
- While the Rebels are posting 68.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 64.1 points per contest.
