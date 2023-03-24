Friday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) at 10:00 PM ET (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 victory for Louisville, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals won their most recent matchup 73-51 against Texas on Monday.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals beat the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 10-10 (.500%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins, but also tied for the 25th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 19, the Rebels notched their signature win of the season, a 54-49 road victory.

The Rebels have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (six).

Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19

66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12

78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26

61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1

57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game (scoring 73.1 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball while allowing 63.4 per outing to rank 150th in college basketball) and have a +348 scoring differential overall.

Louisville's offense has been worse in ACC action this year, averaging 69.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.1 PPG.

Offensively, the Cardinals have played better in home games this year, averaging 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in road games.

Louisville is allowing 62.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.6 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (64.0).

In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been putting up 71.6 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 73.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Ole Miss Performance Insights