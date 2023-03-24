Louisville vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Friday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) matching up at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.
The Cardinals won their most recent game 73-51 against Texas on Monday.
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals defeated the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 64-38 win on March 4, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Cardinals have 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Rebels defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 54-49, on March 19.
- The Rebels have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 42) on February 26
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 73.1 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (150th in college basketball). They have a +348 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game.
- In conference action, Louisville scores fewer points per contest (69.9) than its season average (73.1).
- Offensively, the Cardinals have performed better at home this year, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in away games.
- In home games, Louisville is surrendering 1.6 fewer points per game (62.4) than in away games (64).
- The Cardinals have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 71.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.5 points fewer than the 73.1 they've scored this season.
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game, with a +415 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (106th in college basketball) and give up 56.3 per outing (20th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Ole Miss has averaged 66.5 points per game in SEC play, and 68.8 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Rebels are scoring 12.1 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (62.5).
- In 2022-23 Ole Miss is giving up 4.9 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than on the road (58.2).
- In their past 10 games, the Rebels are scoring 64.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than their season average (68.8).
