Louisville vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) going head to head at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on March 24.
In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Cardinals secured a 73-51 win over Texas.
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- When the Cardinals took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 64-38, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- The Cardinals have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (10), but also have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels' signature win this season came in a 54-49 victory over the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 19.
- The Rebels have six wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 41) on February 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 73.1 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (150th in college basketball). They have a +348 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game.
- Louisville's offense has been worse in ACC matchups this year, tallying 69.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 73.1 PPG.
- Offensively, the Cardinals have performed better when playing at home this year, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 per game in away games.
- Louisville surrenders 62.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 64 in road games.
- The Cardinals have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 71.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.5 points fewer than the 73.1 they've scored this year.
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels put up 68.8 points per game (106th in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per contest (20th in college basketball). They have a +415 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game.
- Ole Miss has averaged 2.3 fewer points in SEC play (66.5) than overall (68.8).
- At home the Rebels are scoring 74.6 points per game, 12.1 more than they are averaging on the road (62.5).
- In 2022-23 Ole Miss is giving up 4.9 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than on the road (58.2).
- While the Rebels are putting up 68.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 64.1 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.