A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:00 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
DraftKings Tennessee (-5.5) 131 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Tennessee (-5.5) 131 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games have hit the over.
  • Florida Atlantic has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
  • Owls games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1100
  • Tennessee is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (eighth-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (seventh-best).
  • The Volunteers have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1100.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4500
  • Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.

